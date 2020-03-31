South Africa: The Winds of Change of 2020 - Now Is the Time to Act Collectively

31 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Lwando Xaso

Covid-19 has fundamentally shifted the world in a short space of time and is testing our democracy as well as our way of life. And it's testing our unequal society.

Sixty years ago on 3 February 1960, three months before the Sharpeville massacre, the UK Prime Minister, Harold Macmillan, after spending a month travelling through Africa, delivered the famous "Winds of Change" speech in Cape Town. Back then, we were still the Union of South Africa and not a republic as yet.

Macmillan said that it was quite significant that he was visiting the Union in its 50th year, its golden anniversary - the Union having been formed in 1910. He remarked that: "In the 50 years of their nationhood, the people of South Africa have built a strong economy founded upon a healthy agriculture and thriving, and resilient industries. During my visit, I have been able to see something of your mining industry, on which the prosperity of the country is so firmly based. I have seen your Iron and Steel Corporation and... the skyscrapers of Johannesburg, standing where 70 years ago there was nothing but the open veld. I have seen, too, the fine cities of Pretoria and...

