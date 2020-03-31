Tunisia: Ariana-Covid-19 - Seven More Confirmed Cases

Tunis/Tunisia — Seven more people tested positive for COVID-19, out of 140 tests carried out in the past two days in Ariana governorate.

The confirmed cases were in contact with people carrying the virus, which brings the number of infected cases in the region to around 50, director of preventive health at Ariana Ridha Bouheli told TAP.

Three medical teams are mobilised in the governorate to take samples from people who had direct contact with infected people, he pointed out.

Three cases have fully recovered and recently left Abderrahmane Mami hospital while 12 other infected are still admitted to the hospital, he added.