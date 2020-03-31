Tunisia: Monastir - 78 Tunisians Back From Egypt Subject to Mandatory Self-Isolation

Tunis/Tunisia — Seventy-eight Tunisians, who arrived on Sunday from Egypt, were subjected to mandatory self-isolation in two hotel units in the governorate of Monastir.

Other groups of Tunisians repatriated on Sunday from France were accommodated in hotels in Mahdia, local sources told TAP.

Communication officer of TAV Tunisia, operator of the Habib Bourguiba airport in Monastir, Jalel Chouchen said two Tunisair planes landed on Sunday.

The first from Nice, France with 107 passengers on board and the second from Egypt with 95 passengers on board.

The same source added that a plane took off from Monastir airport to Russia to bring home 25 Russian tourists.

Slim Dimassi, president of the local federation of hotels in Monastir said two hotel units with a total capacity of 80 and 580 rooms respectively are made available to the Ministry of Health to accommodate people concerned by the mandatory self-isolation.