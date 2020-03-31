Tunisia: Covid - 19 - Afturd Launches 'Makch Wahdek' Campaign, Targets Vulnerable Women

30 March 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — A campaign of awareness and solidarity with quarantined women who are in vulnerable situations and subject to violence was launched under the slogan of "Makech Wahdek" (You are not alone).

These women face the double risk of the COVID-19 infection and violence and marginalisation, the Association of Tunisian Women for Research and Development (French: AFTURD) said Monday in a press release.

The campaign was put in motion in collaboration with the Ministry of Women, Family, Children and Elderly Affairs and different partners among official institutions and civil society.

Increased violence against women in these exceptional circumtances was spotlighted. The campaign is designed to offer assistance through domestic violence hotlines and accomodation at a temporary centre to ward off coronavirus infection in a first stage before transfer to a special centre, the press release further reads.

The campaign is also tailored to the needs of vulnerable women and their children as well as to all those people who are not targeted by specific measures in such situations.

Awareness, guidance and spotlighting measures are at the core of the campaign, the purpose being to join the soldarity drive and support national efforts to combat the pandemic, the organisation said.

Solidarity with women in a wide range of difficult situations including violence, disabilities, low income, precarious jobs, migrant status and more, is at the centre of measures taken as part of the campaign.

The campaign will ensure coordination with partners, including authorities, ministries and concerned structures, so as to guarantee the continuity and quality of services.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Coronavirus
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday
Buhari Shuts Lagos & Abuja As Coronavirus Cases Rise in #Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.