Tunisia: Covid - 19 - Afturd Launches 'Makch Wahdek' Campaign, Targets Vulnerable Women

Tunis/Tunisia — A campaign of awareness and solidarity with quarantined women who are in vulnerable situations and subject to violence was launched under the slogan of "Makech Wahdek" (You are not alone).

These women face the double risk of the COVID-19 infection and violence and marginalisation, the Association of Tunisian Women for Research and Development (French: AFTURD) said Monday in a press release.

The campaign was put in motion in collaboration with the Ministry of Women, Family, Children and Elderly Affairs and different partners among official institutions and civil society.

Increased violence against women in these exceptional circumtances was spotlighted. The campaign is designed to offer assistance through domestic violence hotlines and accomodation at a temporary centre to ward off coronavirus infection in a first stage before transfer to a special centre, the press release further reads.

The campaign is also tailored to the needs of vulnerable women and their children as well as to all those people who are not targeted by specific measures in such situations.

Awareness, guidance and spotlighting measures are at the core of the campaign, the purpose being to join the soldarity drive and support national efforts to combat the pandemic, the organisation said.

Solidarity with women in a wide range of difficult situations including violence, disabilities, low income, precarious jobs, migrant status and more, is at the centre of measures taken as part of the campaign.

The campaign will ensure coordination with partners, including authorities, ministries and concerned structures, so as to guarantee the continuity and quality of services.