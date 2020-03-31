Tunisia: Coronavirus - Ugtt Calls for Paying More Attention to Tunisians Abroad

Tunis/Tunisia — The Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT) called on the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Social Affairs as well as diplomatic missions to strengthen the supervision of Tunisians abroad following the spread of the coronavirus in many parts of the world.

It also called in a statement Monday to show more interest, particularly, for Tunisians living in regions where there is no official diplomatic representation by seeking to closely monitor the difficult situation in which they find themselves, guide them and provide social and health support for them.

The Union urged the Government to mobilise the additional funds needed to enable diplomatic missions to fulfil their role towards Tunisians living abroad who need support and assistance in these difficult times.

It also called on the government to urge host countries, including those that do not have bilateral agreements with Tunisia, to ensure that Tunisian emigrants can benefit from social security cover and humane treatment during this global health crisis.

The UGTT also called on the government to create a website and database to communicate with Tunisians abroad and provide them with the necessary assistance in health and social orientation, stressing the importance of networking with immigration organisations and associations.

It also called on the Tunisian government to provide the necessary assistance to foreign nationals residing in Tunisia, including students and regular immigrants, by providing them with accommodation, food and the necessary support.

Tunisians residing abroad, including students, have in recent days launched distress calls on social media due to the deterioration of their social conditions following the quarantine imposed in several endemic areas in the world including France, Italy and Spain.