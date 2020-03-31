Sudan: Institutions and Health Units Sterilized in Dindir Locality

30 March 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Al-Dindir- — Community efforts are continuing in Al-Dindir locality of Sinnar State to combat coronavirus.

Meanwhile the community initiative distributed sterilizers and antiseptic to targeted units such as pharmacies besides other institutions.

The organizers of the initiative have launched an overall sterilization targeted Al- Dindir hospital, mosques and religious schools in the locality.

In the same development Al-Dindir locality executive manager, Muzamil Abdel Sadig directed citizens on the importance of commitment towards the directives issued by emergency heath committee targeted public safety and avoiding of risks.

Abdel Sadig praised efforts of community initiatives adopted by Al-Dindir citizens for having availed protective means to combat coronavirus.

Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

