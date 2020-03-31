Sudan: W. Nile State's Zakat Chamber Moves to Support Fighting Coronavirus

Khartoum — Secretary of Zakat Chamber at White Nile State Mohamed Ahmed Mohamed has affirmed readiness of the chamber to support the efforts of the higher committee to combat coronavirus pandemic by providing support to protect medical personnel and people with low income.

He said in a press statement that the Zakat Chamber, in coordination with the Director General of the Ministry of Health and Social Development, is committed to finance the supply of masks and sterilizers for the medical staff at a cost of SDG200, 000 to protect the medical teams.

He added that the chamber is ready for further interventions if necessary.