Sudan: W. Nile State's Zakat Chamber Moves to Support Fighting Coronavirus

30 March 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Secretary of Zakat Chamber at White Nile State Mohamed Ahmed Mohamed has affirmed readiness of the chamber to support the efforts of the higher committee to combat coronavirus pandemic by providing support to protect medical personnel and people with low income.

He said in a press statement that the Zakat Chamber, in coordination with the Director General of the Ministry of Health and Social Development, is committed to finance the supply of masks and sterilizers for the medical staff at a cost of SDG200, 000 to protect the medical teams.

He added that the chamber is ready for further interventions if necessary.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Coronavirus
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday
Buhari Shuts Lagos & Abuja As Coronavirus Cases Rise in #Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.