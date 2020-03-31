Sudanese Companies Distribute Sterilizers in Khartoum and States Hospitals

30 March 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — A group of companies of trade names and medical equipment unveiled thatit has launched an initiative to distributing of 18 liters of sterilizers to all Khartoum State's hospitals and the other states' hospitals all over the country, besides distributing empty bottles of 500 millimeter for each hospita with the aim to help combating coronavirus.

The Information officer of the initiative, Dr. Ahmed Omer, said in a statement to SUNA that the initiative of the group of companies for trade narks and medical equipment comes as part of the efforts to combating COVID - 19 in Sudan in collaboration with the Ministry of Health.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Coronavirus
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday
Buhari Shuts Lagos & Abuja As Coronavirus Cases Rise in #Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.