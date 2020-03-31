Sudanese Companies Distribute Sterilizers in Khartoum and States Hospitals

Khartoum — A group of companies of trade names and medical equipment unveiled thatit has launched an initiative to distributing of 18 liters of sterilizers to all Khartoum State's hospitals and the other states' hospitals all over the country, besides distributing empty bottles of 500 millimeter for each hospita with the aim to help combating coronavirus.

The Information officer of the initiative, Dr. Ahmed Omer, said in a statement to SUNA that the initiative of the group of companies for trade narks and medical equipment comes as part of the efforts to combating COVID - 19 in Sudan in collaboration with the Ministry of Health.