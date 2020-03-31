South Africa: Fighting COVID-19 - Will SA's Lockdown Work (And What Does That Mean)?

31 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Adèle Sulcas

"We've said from the beginning that our greatest concern is the impact this virus could have if it gains a foothold in countries with weaker health systems, or with vulnerable populations. That concern has now become very real and urgent." - World Health Organisation Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, 20 March 2020.

The world has changed in the eight days since President Cyril Ramaphosa imposed a draconian lockdown to prevent the further spread of Covid-19 in South Africa. As of this writing there were more than 787,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 around the world, compared to 670,000 24 hours earlier, and "just" 300,000 one week earlier. We are heading for the million mark, probably within a day or two.

South Africa has 1,326 confirmed cases, compared to 24 just 10 days ago, and three deaths from Covid-19. The United States' epidemic has exploded within a matter of days - with 164,000 cases on 31 March - surpassing that of Italy (now ranked second with 101,739 cases), Spain (having on Tuesday overtaken China, with 87,956 cases) and China (now ranked fourth with 82,240 cases). Factor in that "confirmed" cases - people who have tested positive for Covid-19 - under-represent the real...

