Zimbabwe: Veteran Journalist Mswazie Dies

Long-serving Zimpapers Masvingo Correspondent Walter Mswazie has died.

He was 45.

Mswazie passed on earlier today at Makurira Memorial Clinic here from kidney failure. His young brother, Mr Yassah Gumbochuma confirmed Walter's death.

"He developed kidney complications which led to his passing on this morning. We had thought that he was going to make it after the assistance and best wishes we received from the Masvingo community and beyond but it was not to be," said Mr Gumbochuma.

Mswazie's death has cast a dark shadow within the Masvingo journalistic fraternity and beyond with many expressing shock and paying tribute to him for his immense contribution to the media fraternity as a whole. His passing on was more painful as it came barely two months after he had wed his sweetheart, Ms Shingi Mswazie-nee Nyagumbo here.

George Maponga, The Herald Masvingo Bureau Chief, who worked closely with the late Walter described him as a dedicated scribe who had a profound passion for developmental news.

"Mswazie was always the first to arrive at the office and the last to leave. This speaks volumes about his dedication to duty. Besides being a a foot soldier who loved his profession, Mswazie also exuded deep humility and was always exemplary to other workmates especially when it comes to commitment to his work.

"He has left a very deep hole that will be difficult to fill, besides being a role model even to other budding journalists across the Masvingo media landscape, Walter also feared God and was a devout member of the Seventh Day Adventist. He will be dearly missed at Zimpapers Masvingo offices and beyond,"said Maponga.

Zimbabwe Union of Journalists vice president Godfrey Mutimba mourned Mswazie describing him as a rare breed of a journalist whose commitment to work was second to none.