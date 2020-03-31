Malawi: Council Chiefs Chair Speaks Against Mob Justice Over 'Bloodsuckers'

30 March 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Chiefs Council chairperson Paramount Kyungu has advised people to desist from killing people or destroying property of people suspected to be blood suckers.

The country has in the past days experienced unprecedented attacks on people blamed to be blood suckers, people who allegedly kill other people by sucking their blood for witchcraft purposes.

The powerful Ngonde chief said he will soon be calling for a meeting of chiefs in the country over the matter.

"I have just received this information that there are killings and damage of property over the blood sucking issue. I will be calling for a meeting of chiefs to chart the way forward," said chief Kyungu.

In Mchinji, villagers burnt to ashes a vehicle which Council officials were using to collect data on a food security project.

Just on Sunday, some villagers in Dowa burnt to ashes a minibus whose owners were suspected to be blood suckers.

In Karonga, irate villagers vandalized a police station after accusing the police of shielding suspected blood suckers.

Chief Kyungu said there was need for urgent action to address the situation before it gets out hand.

"There is great need for massive civic education and sensitisation of the people on the matter," he said.

Police are yet to effect arrests on the matter but warned people against taking the law into their own hands, stressing that once found, the police will not spare them.

The blood suckers issue started in Zambia where over 50 people have been killed in connection with the myth.

