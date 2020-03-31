Sierra Leone: 'Postponement of the Olympic Games Was Inevitable'

30 March 2020
Concord Times (Freetown)
By Sahr Morris Jnr

... NOC-SLE President

President of National Olympic Committee of Sierra Leone, NOC-SLE, Dr. Patrick Coker, has stated that the postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games by the International Olympic Committee and the Local Games Organising Committee, was inevitable.

Dr Coker, who also double as President of the Sierra Leone Commonwealth Association, in a short letter to the association's president, said despite the Olympic Games have been postponed, it is still not the 'end of the world'.

His message reads: "Dear NOC/CGA Presidents (and thru' you, all members of the Sporting Family).At these trying times, I would like you to know, that my thoughts & prayers are with you all."

"The postponement of the Olympic Games was inevitable - but that is not the 'end of the world'!! When things get back to normal, we would all resume training & preparation."

Dr Coker said the Coronavirus is real and advised all to keep to the rules and regulations of the Ministry of Health, as well as health experts.

He said: "We would know how to bring the economy (etc.) back to life. What we do not know is how to bring people back to life"!!"

