Sierra Leone: 12 Months Imprisonment or Le1, 000,000 Fine for Assault

30 years old Mohamed Kargbo, a commercial motorbike rider, who had made several appearances before Magistrate Abdul Sheriff at Court No.3, Pademba Road, have yesterday been sentenced to 12 months imprisonment or alternatively pay a fine of Le1,000,000.

The accused was before the court on one count charge of assault on police contrary to Section 39 of the Police Act N o.7 of 1964.

Police prosecutor, Sergeant 10041 Marion Koroma, alleges that the accused on Thursday, 12th March, 2020, at Congo Cross Parking Ground in Freetown, assaulted police Superintendent Sam Conteh, while execution his lawful duty.

Police Constable 15019 testified in court that he recognised the complaint and the accused.

He said he was at the office preparing office document when he suddenly heard a loud voice calling him to attention that something was happening at the Congo Cross Parking Ground.

"I immediately went there to find out and I met one man commonly called man of God, who told me that I should come to the rescue of Superintendent Sam Conteh," he said.

He said he met the accused quarrelling with the complaint, refusing to hand over the Motorbike key to the complaint, adding that he pleaded with the accused to hand over the key peacefully so that they handle the issue amicably, which he later did.

"I handed over the said key to the complaint and he instructed me to go with the said motorbike with registration No. AOA - 740 to the station for further investigation. No sooner I moved the said motorbike from the scene than the accused rushed and handled it, stating that I should not move with it to the station. He insisted that unless something happened, he would not move with the motorbike to the station," he testified.

He said based on the accused's statement, he cautioned him to remain peaceful and allow them to investigate the matter, but the accused refused and started assaulting them in the presence of their chairman, Abdul Aziz Mustapha and many others.

He said they were re-enforced and rescued by PC 14899 Dumbuya, ASP Mohamed Turay and team.

Meanwhile, the matter was adjourned for further hearing.