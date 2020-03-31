Sierra Leone: Timber Association Braces Up for Nationwide Sensitization On COVID - 19

In a bids to support measures put in place by the government to prevent the entry of Coronavirus into the country, the Timber Association Sierra Leone (TASL), has decided to undertake a nationwide COVID-19 sensitization campaign with dozens of hand washing items including veronica buckets, liquid soaps, hand sanitizers and tissues to be distributed throughout the country.

"We are grateful to God and President Bio for putting measures in place that have prevented the country from recording a case of COVID-19 up to this moment. As an association, we have decided to compliment government's efforts by reaching out to citizens across the nation with messages that would sensitize them about the virus," president of TASL, Alhaji Bah said.

Alhaji Bah continued that his association was not oblivious of the fact that some urban communities were faced with challenges of having hand washing equipment, which was why they decided to buy them in the city, adding that the items will be distributed to districts after the sensitization messages.

He said the association has timber harvesters throughout the country, and that without them his association will not operate, which was why they wanted to reach them with messages on the deadly virus.

"The association has membership throughout Sierra Leone, and most of them serve as harvesters, who live in the interiors. We are taking this message to them because for certain people, they would only believe the content of a message based on the messenger," he said.

He said the association has received police clearance for its sensitization tour, which will commence shortly.