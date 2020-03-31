Sierra Leone: Govt Okays Normal Schooling for Pregnant Girls

31 March 2020
Concord Times (Freetown)
By Frederick V. Kanneh

The Government of Sierra Leone through the Mnistry of Basic and Senior Secondary Education (MBSSE) has in a press statement dated 30th March, overturned the decision that prevents pregnant girls from attending school.

The release stated that the above decision was going to be replaced by two new policies that focused on 'radical inclusion' and 'comprehensive safety' of all children in educational system.

"In line with this commitment, the ministry of MBSSE under the leadership of DR. David Moinina Sengeh here by announces that, the ban on pregnant girls from attending schools inherited from the previous administration is over turned with immediate effect," the release stated.

It further noted that since president Bio assumed office in 2018, education has been the cornerstone of his governing agenda, and that the Free Quality School Education (FQSE) framework lays out an overarching vision and holistic set of principles towards a Sierra Leone where all children are entitled to meaningful and equitable opportunity to learn and prosper.

According to the release, the government recognizes that pregnant girls' school attendance has become a divisive issue across legislative, educational, civil society spaces for the past ten years since the ban came into effect.

