Sierra Leone: Man, 25, Committed to High Court for Alleged Assault

31 March 2020
Concord Times (Freetown)
By Jeneba A Conteh

Presiding Magistrate Abdul Sheriff at Court No.3, Pademba Road, has yesterday committed to the High Court one Mohamed Bangura, a trader, for malicious wounding with intent.

The accused was before the court on one count charge of wounding with intent, contrary to Section 18 of the Offences Against the Persons Act of 1861.

Police prosecutor, ASP Moses Moore alleges that the accused on Wednesday, 26th February, 2020, at Wash Car, Beach Road, Lumley in Freetown, maliciously wounded Mohamed Marrah with intent to do him grievous bodily harm.

The complaint testified before the magistrate that he knows the accused as a friend and on 24th February while they were at their business centre, he loan five thousand Leones from the accused.

He told the court that the accused had insisted that he paid back before the end of the day, which he did

"On that same day the accused used my name to loan twenty thousand Leones worth of soap from our business. I met the accused and expressed my displeasure at his behaviour.He started abusing my parent, removed my cap from my head, slapped, and kicked me," he claimed.

He further claimed that the accused took a knife, injured his right hand which later got broken, adding that his right foot also got broken during the scuffle.

He narrated that two police officers came to the scene together with other people and took them to the police station, where they were issued with medical request form.

