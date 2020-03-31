Sierra Leone: Two Foreign Nationals in Court for Illegal Entry

31 March 2020
Concord Times (Freetown)
By Mohamed Massaquoi

The security make-up between Sierra Leone and Liberia has been a major concern to many Sierra Leoneans, especially when the neighbouring country recorded cases of Coronavirus some few weeks ago.

According to the Sierra Leone Ambassador to Liberia, Ambassador Eddy Massally, two foreign nationals from Nigeria and Ghana were yesterday arrested in Jendema, even though he did not fully disclose the identity of those individuals, but stated that the men illegally entered the country.

"The two men have now been charged to court in Pujehun for illegal entry. Our actions are in line with government policies and programmes in protecting our people from the coronavirus," he said.

He dispelled rumours that Sierra Leoneans were stranded at the border crossing with little or no care for them.

"We are doing our best to maintain peace and security and at the same time prevent our country from the coronavirus. I want to make it categorically clear that nobody is stranded at Jendema crossing point and that the security forces are doing their best for our country Sierra Leone. It is a very huge sacrifice to be here and working at this difficult moment. I want to thank the president for his continued support and leadership in this fight against coronavirus," he said.

It is no secret that trading activities are a common practice between the two neighboring countries thus Jendema crossing point became a priority area for government to mount a robust security measures as strategy to protect the people of Sierra Leone.

he announcement by President Julius Maada Bio to close down all border crossing points into Sierra Leone gave additional authority to security personnel attached to Gendema to be more proactive.

Read the original article on Concord.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Concord Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Concord

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Rwanda Writes to Kenya, Uganda Over Burundi Cargo Trucks Blockade

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.