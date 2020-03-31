Zimbabwe: Covid-19 - Bulawayo Residents Slam Mnangagwa for Snap Lockdown Announcement

31 March 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mbekezeli Ncube

Some residents in Bulawayo who were Monday caught in a delayed scramble to purchase goods for use during the country's lockdown were left accusing President Emmerson Mnangagwa for his snap announcement of the 21-day anti-coronavirus period.

Mnangagwa Friday evening announced the country was going on 21 days of not going to work in attempts to slow down the spread of a disease that has seen seven confirmed cases in the country inside the last 10 days.

This meant that locals just had Saturday to visit banks and later buy affordable groceries to last the period.

Although Mnangagwa indicated banks, shops and other essential services would be open during the period, some Zimbabweans felt it was best not to take chances, given government's legendary snap policy shifts.

"Giving people just Saturday, which is a half-day to withdraw money in banks and buy basic commodities that will last them for 21 days was just ridiculous," one resident said.

Meliwethu Ncube from Northend suburb blamed the government for allegedly copying and pasting policies by other countries which were better prepared to rescue their vulnerable citizens in times of disaster.

"This situation is bad because we have no money to buy groceries unlike in some other countries like South Africa. 95 percent of Zimbabweans are from the informal sector," he said.

In Gwabalanda suburb, police were seen forcing a supermarket to close early in the morning after discovering during their patrol that the shop was open.

Some private commuter omnibuses tried their luck during the early hours of the day but were soon to leave the roads fearing the worst.

Shops in Luveve suburb were closed, only a few individuals were wandering about the area and there was no private transport for some stranded workers.

Nompilo Mathuthu of Riverside was among those who were caught in the scarce transport situation.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday
Buhari Shuts Lagos & Abuja As Coronavirus Cases Rise in #Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.