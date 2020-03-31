Rwanda: Coronavirus Patients Speak About Smooth Recovery

29 March 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Hudson Kuteesa

Rwanda's COVID-19 patients have for the first time spoken to the media about their smooth recovery process, some saying they no longer feel any sign of sickness.

On Saturday recorded an increase in its COVID-19 cases. Six new cases took a total of the patients to 60.

The new cases include four travellers who arrived from Dubai, one traveller who arrived from the USA, and one contact of a previously confirmed positive traveller detected through tracing.

All the infected, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health have been isolated.

On a positive note, several COVID-19 patients that are being treated at a special health facility in Kanyinya say they are feeling normal and are awaiting the green light from doctors so that they can go home.

"We feel good. I can say we are well. We are even engaging ourselves in sports," One of the recovering patients told Rwanda Television. "We are taken good care of. We are also able to communicate with our families while we are here, and that is good," he added.

Another patient - a German that is being treated at the same facility said: "he feels no sign of sickness anymore."

In a statement, the Ministry of Health said; "All patients are under treatment in stable condition in an isolated health facility. The majority are asymptomatic, and no patient is in critical condition."

Dr. Ernest Ndahayo, the Head of the medics at the Kanyinya based facility also spoke about how well the patients are responding to treatment.

Of these, he singled out the Indian man who was Rwanda's first confirmed case.

"He no longer has any sign. The medics will work on testing him, and when we find that there are no viruses in his body, he will go home," he said.

However, Ndahayo said that despite the fact that the patients are doing well, it is not an invitation for any complacency in dealing with the pandemic.

Despite not having any critically ill patient so far, the Kanyinya facility is already equipped with 8 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds.

The ministry called for heightened vigilance among Rwandans, and rigorous observance of the enhanced prevention measures announced by the government of Rwanda.

"The cooperation of Rwandans and residents (of Rwanda) is greatly appreciated as are the efforts of those working hard in the health sector."

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Coronavirus
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday
Buhari Shuts Lagos & Abuja As Coronavirus Cases Rise in #Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.