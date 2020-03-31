Rwanda: Coronavirus Patients Speak About Smooth Recovery

Rwanda's COVID-19 patients have for the first time spoken to the media about their smooth recovery process, some saying they no longer feel any sign of sickness.

On Saturday recorded an increase in its COVID-19 cases. Six new cases took a total of the patients to 60.

The new cases include four travellers who arrived from Dubai, one traveller who arrived from the USA, and one contact of a previously confirmed positive traveller detected through tracing.

All the infected, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health have been isolated.

On a positive note, several COVID-19 patients that are being treated at a special health facility in Kanyinya say they are feeling normal and are awaiting the green light from doctors so that they can go home.

"We feel good. I can say we are well. We are even engaging ourselves in sports," One of the recovering patients told Rwanda Television. "We are taken good care of. We are also able to communicate with our families while we are here, and that is good," he added.

Another patient - a German that is being treated at the same facility said: "he feels no sign of sickness anymore."

In a statement, the Ministry of Health said; "All patients are under treatment in stable condition in an isolated health facility. The majority are asymptomatic, and no patient is in critical condition."

Dr. Ernest Ndahayo, the Head of the medics at the Kanyinya based facility also spoke about how well the patients are responding to treatment.

Of these, he singled out the Indian man who was Rwanda's first confirmed case.

"He no longer has any sign. The medics will work on testing him, and when we find that there are no viruses in his body, he will go home," he said.

However, Ndahayo said that despite the fact that the patients are doing well, it is not an invitation for any complacency in dealing with the pandemic.

Despite not having any critically ill patient so far, the Kanyinya facility is already equipped with 8 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds.

The ministry called for heightened vigilance among Rwandans, and rigorous observance of the enhanced prevention measures announced by the government of Rwanda.

"The cooperation of Rwandans and residents (of Rwanda) is greatly appreciated as are the efforts of those working hard in the health sector."