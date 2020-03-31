Nigeria: COVID-19 - Minister, Alao-Akala Wish Makinde Quick Recovery

The Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, a former governor of Oyo State, Adebayo Alao-Akala and Senator Abdulfatai Buhari (APC-Oyo North) have wished Governor Seyi Makinde quick recovery as he tested positive to the coronavirus.

The trio expressed their sympathy in separate statements issued on Tuesday in Ibadan.

Makinde had on Monday confirmed that he tested positive for COVID-19.

Dare, who joined other concerned residents of the state to wish the governor quick recovery and commended him for reinforcing the key messaging slowing down the spread of the virus by deciding to self-isolate.

He said: "Your Excellency. I am sorry to hear about your test result on the coronavirus.

"Let me join all concerned citizens of Oyo State and your family and friends to wish you a quick recovery from the effect of the coronavirus.

"I pray God will heal you and will see you through the period of isolation.

"Thank you for the courage to be open about it and surely you will bounce back fully ready to continue to govern Oyo State.

"I am certain that you will surely overcome this condition soon having promised to go into self-isolation as required."

Alao-Akala, in his statement, called on residents of the state irrespective of their religion to pray fervently to end the COVID-19 global pandemic.

"I am saddened to receive the news of Governor Makinde testing positive for coronavirus, Jehovah Ropheka: The Lord our Healer will heal you (Exodus 15:26).

"I pray to Almighty God to heal you and protect your family as you go through the self- isolation and proper treatment.

"Similarly I pray for the protection of all the citizens of the state from the COVID-19," the ex-governor said.

He said COVID-19 could be managed in the absence of a confirmed cure, stressing that the disease was not a death sentence.

He urged Nigerians to follow the guidelines, hygiene standards and other precautionary measures reeled out by health professionals.

"I urge my fellow Nigerians to obey the government and work collectively to stop the spread by constantly washing their hands, observing high standards of hygiene, social distancing and avoiding social gatherings.

" Stay at home, stay safe," he added.

Buhari in his statement also prayed for the governor and wished him a quick recovery.

"Our thought and prayers are with His Excellency, Governor Makinde, and his family during this period. Almighty Allah will grant him a quick recovery," the senator said. (NAN).

