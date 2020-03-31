Nigeria: NGO Lauds Kaduna Govt. for Evacuation of 5,000 Almajiris

31 March 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Urowayino Jeremiah

A Kaduna-based Non-Governmental Organisation, Lifeline Education Foundation has commended the Kaduna State Government for evacuation of 5, 000 Almajiris to their homes, to prevent spread of Covid-19.

Mr Tijjani Aliyu, Executive Director of the Foundation, made the commendation in a telephone interview with the Newsmen on Tuesday in Kaduna.

Recall that the state government had announced the closure of all schools, including Tsangaya Islamic schools in the wake of the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

The state's Commissioner for Human Services and Social Development, Mrs Hafsat Baba had explained that about 5,000 Almajiris were returned to their parents in different states.

Baba said that the evacuation of the Almajiris became necessary considering the unhealthy condition, congestion and filthy environment they were living in.

According to her, the Almajiris will be better protected against the virus by staying with their respective parents.

Tijjani described the development as "commendable" stressing that there was no better way to prevent the spread of the virus among the Almajiris.

"I was along Kano Road when I saw buses being filled with the Almajiris to evacuate them to their parents.

"God forbid if any one of them becomes infected, it will spread like wildfire," he said.

Tijjani called on the government to come up with enabling laws to prevent children in search of Qur'anic knowledge from migrating to other states.

He said that in the past, there were very few Islamic scholars in the country, concentrated largely in Borno, Katsina and Sokoto states.

The director noted that people in search of Qur'anic knowledge, mostly grownups would have to migrate to other places to acquire Islamic knowledge, stressing that the situation had changed.

According to him, there are currently numerous Islamic schools in almost every street, particularly in northern states of the country where children can acquire the needed Qur'anic knowledge.

"There is, therefore, no reason whatsoever, for children at a very tender age to keep migrating far away from home in search of Qur'anic knowledge when they can acquire such knowledge within their immediate environment."

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Coronavirus
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday
Buhari Shuts Lagos & Abuja As Coronavirus Cases Rise in #Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.