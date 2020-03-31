Nigeria: Lockdown - EKEDC Assures Customers Steady Power Supply

31 March 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Urowayino Jeremiah

The management of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) on Tuesday assured its customers of steady power supply in spite of shutting its offices outlets in Lagos and Ogun state.

Mr Godwin Idemudia, the General Manager, Corporate Communications Unit, EKEDC, said this in a statement in Lagos.

According to him, the company's staff will be available to rectify faults within its network.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that EKEDC on March 30 shut down its office and outlets in Lagos, Ogun and Federal Capital Territory.

The shut down was in compliance with the Federal Government's lockdown of the two States and FCT to curtail the Coronavirus (COVID-19) spread.

Idemudia said the offices and outlets would be closed throughout the lockdown period, but its staff would still carry out their usual services under EKEDC franchise area.

He said that the action was part of its efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Idemudia said that the technical crew of the company would be on standby to repair faults and ensure constant electricity supply.

He urged customers within the network to report faults resulting to darkness in the areas through the company's hotline telephone numbers and website.

"Our men are on shift duties of 24 hours daily to make sure our customers obey the stay at home order.

"The public are hereby advised to cooperate with our staff when they see them in their area with proper means of identification ( ID card).

"The company will ensure that all faults are rectified to enable you enjoy this period of lockdown with your families with steady electricity supply.

"We are also advising customers to make use of the electricity bill payment channels to pay their bills this period," he said.

