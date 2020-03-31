Nigeria: FCTA Takes Sensitisation Campaign to Traditional Rulers

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), on Monday took its sensitisation campaign on Covid-19 to traditional rulers in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

The FCT Sensitisation Team led by the Chairman, Nigeria Union Of Journalists (NUJ) FCT Chapter, Mr Emmanuel Ogbeche delivered the FCT Minister's message to the Sa'karuyi of Karu and Chief of Karshi.

Ogbeche said the FCT Administration was counting on the traditional rulers to educate their subjects on all the preventive measures being canvassed by health officials including frequent hand washing with soap and water and social distancing.

Ogbeche explained that part of the message was to also reiterate the Presidential Restriction Order which requires that all residents stay in their homes for an initial period of 14 days.

He explained that during the period, all commercial activities, social and religious gatherings are all prohibited.

According to him, monarchs are expected to passed the message to their subjects in their languages to ensure strict compliance.

Earlier, the Sa'karuyi of Karu, Emmanuel Kyaute Yepwi appealed to the Minister to reconsider using Karu General Hospital covid-19 Isolation centre. He explained that Karu General Hospital was in the heart of the city, adding that affected people needs to be isolated so that the disease would not spread.