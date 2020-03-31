Nigeria: FCTA Takes Sensitisation Campaign to Traditional Rulers

31 March 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), on Monday took its sensitisation campaign on Covid-19 to traditional rulers in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

The FCT Sensitisation Team led by the Chairman, Nigeria Union Of Journalists (NUJ) FCT Chapter, Mr Emmanuel Ogbeche delivered the FCT Minister's message to the Sa'karuyi of Karu and Chief of Karshi.

Ogbeche said the FCT Administration was counting on the traditional rulers to educate their subjects on all the preventive measures being canvassed by health officials including frequent hand washing with soap and water and social distancing.

Ogbeche explained that part of the message was to also reiterate the Presidential Restriction Order which requires that all residents stay in their homes for an initial period of 14 days.

He explained that during the period, all commercial activities, social and religious gatherings are all prohibited.

According to him, monarchs are expected to passed the message to their subjects in their languages to ensure strict compliance.

Earlier, the Sa'karuyi of Karu, Emmanuel Kyaute Yepwi appealed to the Minister to reconsider using Karu General Hospital covid-19 Isolation centre. He explained that Karu General Hospital was in the heart of the city, adding that affected people needs to be isolated so that the disease would not spread.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Coronavirus
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday
Buhari Shuts Lagos & Abuja As Coronavirus Cases Rise in #Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.