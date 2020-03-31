Nigeria: Abiodun, Masari, Deputy Test Negative for COVID-19

31 March 2020
This Day (Lagos)

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun; Katsina State Governor, Hon. Aminu Masari and his Deputy, Manir Yakubu, have tested negative for COVID-19.

Katsina State deputy dovernor, who made the disclosure during a press briefing at the Government House, Katsina said the results were just released.

He further announced the setting up of a committee tagged "Katsina State COVID-19 response and emergency committee", which he chairs.

The main committee is to assist the Ministry of Health in responding quickly to challenges posed by COVID-19

Abiodun yesterday postponed its lockdown of borders and all public and private activities till April 3 to enable residents of the state prepare adequately and stockpile their homes with basic necessities.

The lockdown was initially billed to commence on Sunday Midnight but shifted to Monday 11p.m on Monday by President Muhammadu Buhari's directive.

It has however been shifted further to Friday, April 3, after the governor's consultation with the President.

Abiodun also disclosed that he had observed self-isolation upon returning to Nigeria after attending the March 10 party in United Kingdom, adding that he also took a step further by submitting himself to the COVID - 19 test ritual and fortunately came out with a negative result.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Coronavirus
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday
Buhari Shuts Lagos & Abuja As Coronavirus Cases Rise in #Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.