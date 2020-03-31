Nigeria: Abiodun, Masari, Deputy Test Negative for COVID-19

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun; Katsina State Governor, Hon. Aminu Masari and his Deputy, Manir Yakubu, have tested negative for COVID-19.

Katsina State deputy dovernor, who made the disclosure during a press briefing at the Government House, Katsina said the results were just released.

He further announced the setting up of a committee tagged "Katsina State COVID-19 response and emergency committee", which he chairs.

The main committee is to assist the Ministry of Health in responding quickly to challenges posed by COVID-19

Abiodun yesterday postponed its lockdown of borders and all public and private activities till April 3 to enable residents of the state prepare adequately and stockpile their homes with basic necessities.

The lockdown was initially billed to commence on Sunday Midnight but shifted to Monday 11p.m on Monday by President Muhammadu Buhari's directive.

It has however been shifted further to Friday, April 3, after the governor's consultation with the President.

Abiodun also disclosed that he had observed self-isolation upon returning to Nigeria after attending the March 10 party in United Kingdom, adding that he also took a step further by submitting himself to the COVID - 19 test ritual and fortunately came out with a negative result.