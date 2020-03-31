Malawi: Sulom Rejects 'Wholly Unjust' Allowances for Referees

The Super League of Malawi (SULOM) has turned down a plea from the National Referees Committee to hike game allowances with 75 percent.

The referees lamented that the cost of living had gone up in Malawi with so many things expensive on the market, hence the increase.

But SULOM indicated that it was not possible to effect the increase as it was also going through tough times economically.

Chairperson for referees in the central region, Duncan Lengani, said it was sad that SULOM had not assisted the referees accordingly.

"If you look at Malawi's economy, you will notice that prices of basic commodities have gone up. The money that referees receive after taking charge of a match is not enough. There is need, definitely, to think about their problems," lamented Lengani.

Commenting on the matter, veteran soccer pundit, Charles Nyirenda, says this situation may give room for bribery.

"Referees are human beings. They have their own needs. If they continue being lowly paid, they may be tempted accept bribes from some crooked football officials," observed Nyirenda.

Nyasa Times understands that referees get K20 000 each after taking charge of a single match in the TNM Super League