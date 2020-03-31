Liberia: Citizens Urged to Adhere to Government's Mandate

The Mcswain Forkoh family foundation over the weekend urged residents of Montserrado County District #12 to adhere to measures announced by the Government of Liberia to prevent the spread of Coronavirus in the country.

While donating hundreds of buckets and other items to marketers and bike riders in the district, the coordinator of the foundation Alfred F. Kendor urged citizens to follow all the preventive measures put in place by the government to stop the virus from spreading further.

Mr. Kendor disclosed to marketers and passers-by at the Chicken Soup Factory Turning - point Market that the deadly Coronavirus is not something to be taken lightly.

According to him, it is the urgency attached to the deadly virus that prompted the Mcswain Forkoh family foundation to move in fast to bring some relief to the marketers and bike riders with in district.

The foundation's coordinator further noted that the donation was not the first done by the Mcswain Forkoh family foundation, recounting the foundation's efforts within the district.

Mr. Kendor disclosed that the foundation has been very strong through support of its young Chief Executive Officer Mcswain Forkoh who is based in America.

He said during the Ebola crisis, Forkoh through the foundation donated some medical equipment within the district that enabled clinics and other medical centers to operate smoothly.

"The Mcswain Forkoh family foundation is from this district, these buckets we are giving to you our mothers and sisters in this market [are] not for individual. We want you the leaders to take the responsibility to maintain these buckets and make everyone coming in this market to wash their hands properly," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Health Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"So we as a district and country at large can defeat this deadly disease that our children will be able once again to go back to school and everything will go on as normal," Mr. Kendor continued.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the Vision Market at Chicken Soup Factory Turning - point, Operation Superintendent Madam Annie W. Kolle extended the marketers' thanks and appreciation to the Mcswain Forkoh family foundation for their kind gesture in buttressing the government's effort to help stop the spread of the Coronavirus in the country.

She added that since the country confirmed its first case of the virus, the leadership of the Vision Market has tried its best to follow all the measures put in place by the government.

She pointed out that they lacked buckets and other materials that would allow customers to wash their hands properly before buying.

"We have to close the other end of the market due to the lack of sufficient buckets to enable our customers to wash their hands and follow other important measures put in place by the government. But today, receiving these buckets and other items makes me believe we still have our children that care about us their mothers," Madam Kolle said.

She extended thanks to the CEO of the foundation Mr. Mcswain Forkoh for always contributing to the district markets, mentioning that she is a living witness to the gesture of Mcswain Forkoh and his foundation.

For his part, the head of the motor bike riders at Chicken Soup Factory Junction, Samuel Kpan, also extended his organization's thanks and appreciation to the Mcswain Forkoh family foundation for its gesture and promised to take good care of the materials given to them.