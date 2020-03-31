South Africa: The Lockdown Regulations Are Not a Ban On All Informal Food Traders

30 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Jaap De Visser

South Africa has gone into lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19. One of the very many concerns surrounding the impact of the lockdown relates to access to food.

The rules with respect to supermarkets, and our access to them during the lockdown, are reasonably clear. However, while supermarkets are key to South Africa's food system, there are other food outlets and distributors that are equally, if not more, important, particularly when it comes to the ability of people living in townships and informal settlements to access food.

One key question concerns the permissibility of food systems that operate as an alternative to supermarkets. This could refer to spaza shops and street traders but also box schemes and community-based home delivery mechanisms. Are they permitted to continue operating?

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, issued regulations on 17 March 2020. These were amended on 25 March 2020, and again on 27 March 2020 ("the Lockdown Regulations"). The minister also issued directions to municipalities and provinces. The question is whether the rules are clear about what type of food trading is permitted.

The general business lockdown provisions

The first provision that must be examined is Regulation...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Coronavirus
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday
Buhari Shuts Lagos & Abuja As Coronavirus Cases Rise in #Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.