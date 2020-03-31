South Africa: U.S. to Get Their Citizens Out of South Africa

document

The South African Ministry of Health has confirmed 1170 cases of COVID-19 within its borders.

We want to thank you for your patience during these challenging times. Be assured that we are working diligently to facilitate a return for U.S. citizens who want to go back home.

If you are a U.S. citizen who currently seeks to depart South Africa and would like to depart on an evacuation flight if available, please click here and complete the information request form. If you are travelling with others, you must complete the form for each person in your group. Please ensure you double-check your submission for spelling and typo errors. Do note that the link is sensitive to firewalls and internet browsers so please try different browsers. Email us at SAevacuation@state.gov if you cannot successfully submit the form. If you have already completed this form or emailed this information, we thank you, and you do not need to submit another form. If you have additional evacuation questions, please email SAevacuation@state.gov.

We thank you for your patience as we process this information and look for options to assist you in returning to the United States. If you have additional evacuation questions, please email SAevacuation@state.gov.

Please consider the following information:

You should be aware that if an opportunity to return presents itself, it could be through either commercial means or a chartered flight. You should also be aware that this option may be more expensive than a normal flight, but we do not have a specific cost estimate. Any repatriation flight(s) from South Africa to the United States of America would likely depart from Johannesburg and Cape Town, with a possible stop in Durban. Once specific flight details are confirmed, we will communicate those to you with instructions on how to book the travel. You will be responsible for onward travel from the arrival location in the United States, which will most likely be somewhere on the east coast. We are committed to facilitating the return of all U.S. citizens who wish to return. Depending on your personal/financial situation and support network in South Africa, sheltering in place may be an option; however, you should be prepared to do so for an undetermined amount of time. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a Level 3 Travel Notice for South Africa , meaning you would be asked to self-quarantine for 14 days upon return to the United States. Please see this DHS video for more information. I f you haven’t already, please go to travel.state.gov and enroll yourself in the STEP Program .

Quarantine Information

U.S. citizens who arrived in South Africa from any of the banned countries after March 9, 2020, are required to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Effective March 26, 2020, U.S. Consulates General Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Durban have suspended routine consular services. For emergency American Citizens Services, including emergency passports, please visit our websites for additional information.

Local Resources

Other links

Assistance: