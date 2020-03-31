Nigeria: Fintiri Locks Down Adamawa for 14 Days

31 March 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Daji Sani

Yola — In an effort to avoid the spread of COVID-19, the Adamawa State Government has imposed a lockdown throughout the State for 14 days with effect from midnight of Tuesday (today).

This was contained in a press statement issued yesterday by the Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Humwashi Wonosikou.

According to statement , the governor of the state, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri said the decision was painful but necessary to save lives.

It further explained that inter-state travel restriction is also imposed while the international borders with Cameroon are to remain shut during this period, adding that the ban also affects tricycle, taxis and bus operators throughout the state.

"Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri regretted that the directive to workers on grade levels 1-14 to stay at home was not adhered to in the first instance and therefore government is left with no option than to impose the lockdown in the overall interest of the people as COVID-19 continues to spread with 111 reported cases in Nigeria so far"

Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved.

