Somalia: FGs Directs Closure of Religious Schools to Curb COVID-19 Spread

The Somali government has ordered the closure of religious schools in the country for two weeks.

The Ministry for Religious Endowment has on Monday directive the teachers of religious schools and other informal religious learning centers to follow the government directive and send their students home.

The measure is part of a series of moves by the horn of the African nation to curb the spread of coronavirus.

"As you are aware the world is struggling to contain COVID-19 that is spreading first," The Minister for Religious Endowment, Sheikh Nur Mohamed Hassan said.

He added, "The Ministry has therefore ordered the closure of Quranic schools and other religious learning centers for a period of two weeks."

Already all education activities have been suspended two weeks ago to curb COVID-19 during an address by the Somali PM, Hassan Ali Kheyre.

So far there are three known cases related to coronavirus in Somalia, two citizens and one UN foreign contractor but the Ministry of Health has Monday announced the first case of recovery from the Covid-19 disease, barely two weeks after its outbreak in the country.

In a letter addressed to UN/Amisom Level 2 hospital in Mogadishu, the Somali health ministry said a patient who tested positive for COVID-19 this month has recovered.

The ministry added that the patient who is identified as Ahmed Yusuf Yasin will be freed soon.