Somalia: Farmajo Attends IGAD Emergency Meeting On COVID-19

31 March 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo attended an emergency meeting with leaders of IGAD to discuss the response to the deadly Covid-19 virus that has hit the world.

In the meeting, which was done via video conference, President Farmajo shared with the leaders the state of Somalia's healthcare, the dangers posed by the Covid-19 virus and the country's need for medical kit necessary for the well-being of the Covid-19 patients.

The IGAD leaders underscored the importance of supporting the region's countries in their efforts to prevent and control the Coronavirus pandemic.

They also agreed to encourage IGAD health professionals in the diaspora to participate in efforts to rescue their people.

The leaders also discussed establishing an IGAD fund that will cater to emergencies in their countries.

Apart from President Farmajo, other IGAD leaders who attended the meeting via video conference include Djibouti President Ismail Omar Guelle, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok, Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni and South Sudan First Vice-President Riek Machar.

