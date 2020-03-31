Somalia: A New Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Takes Over

31 March 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The former Somali ambassador to Djibouti, H.E. Amb. Mohamed Ali Nur, officially took office on Monday as the new permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International cooperation of the Federal Republic of Somalia, succeeding Mr. Mohamed Isak Aden, the former interim Permanent Secretary, in a ceremony held at the Ministry's building in the capital, Mogadishu, in the presence of Foreign Minister H.E. Amb. Ahmed Isse Awad, and State Minister for Foreign Affairs H.E. Mr. Abdulkadir Ahmed-khair Abdi.

In a speech to His Excellency Amb. Ahmed Isse Awad, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, he urged the new permanent secretary to set his ladder of priorities in achieving the political goals that symbolize the tasks of the ministry while pursuing all internal and external actions taking into account all relevant regulations, noting the need to unify efforts to raise the position and glory of Somalia in International and regional forums.

The minister stated that next May, the ministry's building will turn into a greener and resting place with the construction of a club for diplomats, a café and sports arenas, noting that the ministry has a beautiful mosque, adding that rebuilding the ministry will not be confined to the building and equipping offices only, but to educate and raise the level of knowledge and professional training for diplomats and ministry cadres.

In the implementation of official directives and instructions from His Excellency Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire, the Minister of Foreign Affairs appointed on Thursday 20 February, H.E. Amb. Mohamed Ali Nur as the new permanent secretary of the Ministry.

It is worth noting that the Foreign Ministry did not have a permanent secretary since January 26, 1991, which the central government collapsed at the time, and the last permanent secretary of the Ministry was His Excellency Amb. Abdullahi Haji Abdirahman "Sayidka", who worked in the late 1990s.

Since the revitalization of the work and functions of the Foreign Ministry during the transitional governments from 2000 to 2012, it has been managed by several director generals.

Since 2013, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has managed nine interim permanent secretaries.

