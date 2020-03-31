Namibia: AfDB Raises N$53b to Fight Corona Effect

THE African Development Bank has raised US$3 billion (N$52,8 billion) in a three-year bond to fund the economic and social impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on African economies and livelihoods.

The bank announced in a press statement last Friday that its three-year social bond has raised money that African governments can utilise to strengthen their fiscal positions in fighting the pandemic.

"The African Development Bank (AfDB) has raised an exceptional N$52,8 billion in a three-year bond to help alleviate the economic and social impact that the Covid-19 pandemic will have on livelihoods and Africa's economies," the statement said.

The fight Covid-19 social bond, with a three-year maturity, garnered interest from central banks and official institutions, bank treasuries and asset managers.

The bond bids exceeded N$80,9 (US$4,6) billion, making it the largest social bond ever launched in international capital markets to date, and the largest US dollar benchmark ever issued by the bank.

The AfDB responded to the pandemic by providing flexible funding aimed at lessening its severe economic and social impact on its member countries and Africa's private sector.

"These are critical times for Africa as it addresses the challenges resulting from the Covid-19. The AfDB is taking bold measures to support African countries," said Akinwumi Adesina, the bank's president.

He said the US$3 billion Covid-19 bond issuance is the first part of the bank's comprehensive response.

"We are here for Africa, and we will provide significant rapid support to the countries," said Adesina.

Coronavirus cases were slow to arrive in Africa, but the virus is spreading quickly and has infected nearly 3 000 people across 45 countries, placing a strain on already fragile health systems.

With Ghana, South Africa and Egypt leading in detected cases so far, infections are, however, going exponential, and with health systems buckling in badly infected jurisdictions.

The African bank estimated that the continent will require many billions of dollars to cushion the impact of the disease as many countries scrambled contingency measures, including commercial lockdowns in desperate efforts to contain it.

Globally, factories have been closed and workers sent home, disrupting supply chains, trade, travel and driving many economies towards recession.

The fight Covid-19 bond was allocated to central banks and official institutions (53%), bank treasuries (27%) and asset managers (20%).

Geographically, the bond distribution statistics show that European investors bought the biggest chunk (37%), followed by the Americans (36%) and Asians (17%) while Africa investors only contributed 8% to the funds and lastly the Middle East (1%).

The bond will be rewarding its investor with an interest rate of 0,75%. However, the bank did not reveal if this will be twice or once a year.

NAMIBIA SHOULD BORROW

Despite the country's debt level (49,3% of gross domestic product) approaching half of the country's total income-generating (economic) activities, valued at N$183 billion, analysts have advised that the government should still take advantage of the cheap credit to fund the impact of the pandemic on the people and the economy.

Cirrus Capital and the Economic Association of Namibia (EAN)'s economists have estimated an economic stimulus package that would cost approximately 9% of the country's GDP for 2019 - some N$16,4 billion.

For a country that just came out of the prolonged drought, and that is due to pay its first tranche of the euro bond next year, coupled with negative economic growth, analysts and economic observers are sceptical on treasury's readiness and fiscal power to fund the pandemic impact.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

EAN and Cirrus economists said this is the time to break the 3% of GDP deficit rule and expand the budget to cater for the shock wave caused (and still to come) by the pandemic.

"Normal fiscal 'rules', such as 3% of GDP deficits, is off the table - as is projected/estimated the world will run 10% deficits this year," the researchers advised.

They projected that without suitable stimulus, the GDP would collapse and an increase in the country's debt to beyond the current level (N$91, 4 billion) will be acceptable to sustain GDP while ensuring that the debt to GDP ratio does not explode.

Borrowing will be affordable at this point, as global interest rates (cost for money) are going to remain low for many years to come, the researchers said, adding that the low rates would help to support the debt-servicing metrics, despite higher debt and lower GDP levels.