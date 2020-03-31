Namibia: Geingob Takes Lead On Lockdown Compliance

Namibians should not panic, and should at all times cooperate with authorities to ensure the national response to coronavirus is effective, preventing its further spread into the country.

This, according to presidential press secretary Alfredo Hengari, were the words of President Hage Geingob after he undertook impromptu weekend inspections to assess the implementation of the lockdown in Khomas on Saturday.

Geingob last week announced a lockdown for the Khomas and Erongo regions to stem the spread of Covid-19. The country has confirmed 11 cases, although tests on a few others are pending.

"Following the commencement of the Khomas and Erongo regions lockdown on 27 March 2020, President Hage G. Geingob undertook during the course of the weekend inspection visits to various sites of the Khomas region, including Katutura," Hengari said in a media statement yesterday.

He said while respecting guidelines on social distancing, Geingob interacted with residents in several areas and expressed satisfaction with how Namibians have embraced the prescribed guidelines.

Hengari noted Geingob also used the inspection visits to emphasise to senior government officials in charge of the national response and law enforcement agencies to ensure critical services such as transportation of essential provisions, are not disrupted during the period of the lockdown.

"In line with the guidelines for the lockdown, the President also underlined that quarantine activities be implemented in an effective manner," he said.

On the national lockdown, he said modalities for the rest of the country are being fleshed out and shall be communicated to the Namibian public.

Hengari said efforts are also being made to deal with all the gaps that exist in the implementation of the national strategy to combat the virus.

"Emphasising that the health of Namibians remains the first priority, President Geingob appeals for calm and calls for solidarity in order to defeat collectively the scourge of Covid-19," Hengari said.

- ktjitemisa@nepc.com.na

Caption (Geingob visit): Hands-on... President Hage Geingob on Saturday undertook weekend inspection visits to Katutura to assess compliance of the lockdown in the Khomas region.

Photo: Contributed