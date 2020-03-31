Namibia: Oshana in Dire Need of Ventilators

30 March 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Hileni Nembwaya

As the number of coronavirus patients increases in Namibia, the emergency task force committee in Oshana region is working around the clock to raise funds to acquire a ventilator before the outbreak is detected in the region.

The region is said to be in need of a ventilator and without access to a ventilator, many patients who might have a chance to survive the infection, might die.

The governor of Oshana region, Elia Irimari, in an interview with The Namibian, said that coronavirus patients are at a higher risk of dying because of the crisis the region faces.

"My team is trying everything they can to acquire a ventilator. The region does not have a ventilator and we are in dire need of one. The coronavirus is deadly and should the health authorities detect any positive case of the coronavirus while we are still without a single machine in place, our patients will be at a greater risk of dying, hence we really need a ventilator before time runs out.

"The machine is quite expensive but we are trying our best to get one. We cannot afford to lose even a single life to the coronavirus," said Irimari.

A ventilator is a machine that is used to support patients with severe respiratory conditions that impact the lungs, including pneumonia. This machine is extremely crucial for Covid-19 patients.

Irimari said that at the moment, the region has not recorded any suspected or confirmed positive case of Covid-19.

He further said that the Ongwediva and Ondangwa trade fair centres have been set aside as isolation centres for coronavirus patients should the outbreak spread to the region, while the National Youth Council centre at Ondangwa will be used as a quarantine centre.

"We are also in talk with the management of Ongwediva Medipark Private Hospital, Ondangwa Private Hospital and Oshakati Intermediate Hospital and they have so far indicated their willingness to make their facilities available for isolation of coronavirus patients and to work hand in hand with the committee.

"The task force committee is also hard at work trying to put everything in place should the coronavirus spread to the region. We have ordered a number of face masks, hand gloves and sanitisers that we want to hand over to the less privileged community members and to the hospitals.

"We are trying our best and we hope the community members adhere to the precautionary measures set in place to help combat the further spread of the coronavirus in the region and in the whole country," he said.

Prominent businessman, Erastus "Chicco" Shapumba has offered one of his 10-bedroom houses at Ongwediva to be used as a quarantine facility in case of an emergency.

Irimari said a number of business people in the region have also come on board and many have donated a number of items and equipment to the regional council to help mitigate the further spread of the virus.

The region is also planning to set up an emergency call centre where the inhabitants will be informed on any updates regarding the coronavirus.

The governor further urged the inhabitants of Oshana region to wash their hands at all times, use hand sanitisers and to keep their environments clean and stay indoors at all times.

The regional health director of Oshana region, Johanna Haimene, could not be reached for comment.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday
Buhari Shuts Lagos & Abuja As Coronavirus Cases Rise in #Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.