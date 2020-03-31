Liberia: Hand Sanitizers Produced By UL Students Donated to Health Ministry

About 200 of several batches of hand sanitizers produced by the faculty and students of the School of Pharmacy at the University of Liberia (UL) have been donated by UL President, Rev. Dr. Julius Julukon Sarwolo Nelson, to Health Minister Dr. Wilhelmina Jallah to aid government's fight against the spread of Coronavirus in the country.

Making the donation at the Ministry of Health on Monday, March 30, 2020 in Congo Town, Dr. Nelson told Health Minister Jallah that the presentation was done in celebration of the innovation of UL's faculty, administration, staff and students at the School of Pharmacy by sharing with her what has been produced.

According to Dr. Nelson, the faculty and students at the School of Pharmacy got together, took their own funding to produce the hand sanitizers, adding that the university looks forward to empowering them to see how more hand sanitizers can be produced so that another donation can be made to the Minister to fight the virus.

To achieve this plan, he noted that he has asked the School of Pharmacy to state what it will cost to produce more hand sanitizers, as he encouraged Liberians to keep safe and follow all the health protocols instituted by the Ministry of Health to ensure that COVID-19 doesn't spread throughout Liberia.

According to Dr. Nelson, the university has set up its own task force on Coronavirus which is chaired by UL Vice President for Health Sciences Dr. Bernice Dahn.

Also speaking, Health Minister Dr. Wilhelmina Jallah expressed thanks to the University of Liberia and termed the donation as a very great collaboration.

She noted that if there is more collaboration to ensure that prevention messages are disseminated to the public against COVID-19, Liberia will make a good milestone in the fight.

"These hand sanitizers will come in very handy because a lot of people keep asking 'where can we get hand sanitizers?' she said.

Dr. Jallah assured the University of Liberia that the hand sanitizers presented will be used for the intended purpose, as she noted that they could be shared with county health officers not only in Montserrado County, but in other counties.

Meanwhile, Dr. Jallah has warned that the number of cases reported in advanced countries should send a message that Liberians need to make a difference in their own country to avoid trouble.

For his part, the Dean of the School of Pharmacy at the University of Liberia, Dr. Ezekiel F. Hallie, said 200 hand sanitizers were presented to the Minister of Health out of 500 produced by the School of Pharmacy, along with its students.

He said it took two weeks to produce the first batch of 500 hand sanitizers, saying the donation by the School of Pharmacy is the first time since the outbreak of the coronavirus.