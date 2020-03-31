Nigeria: NCDC Confirms 4 New Cases of Coronavirus

Photo: NCDC / Twitter
COVID-19 Case Update from the Nigeria Centre from Disease Control
31 March 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Victor Ogunyinka

The Nigeria Centre of Disease Control (NCDC) has announced four new cases of coronavirus across Nigeria.

The latest report released at 11:15 am Tuesday, revealed three of the four cases are from Osun State and one from Ogun State.

This brings the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases to 135.

This came just 14 hours after 20 new cases were confirmed.

"Four new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 3 in Osun and 1 in Ogun As at 11:15 am 31st March there are 135 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria with 2 deaths.

"As at 11:15 am 31st March, there are 135 confirmed cases 2 deaths For a breakdown of cases by states in real-time, please see http://covid19.ncdc.gov.ng Currently; Lagos- 81 FCT- 25 Ogun- 4 Enugu- 2 Ekiti- 1 Oyo- 8 Edo- 2 Bauchi- 2 Osun-5 Rivers-1 Benue- 1 Kaduna- 3," NCDC tweeted.

Four new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 3 in Osun and 1 in Ogun

As at 11:15 am 31st March there are 135 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria with 2 deaths pic.twitter.com/6ziPXCPVMu

-- NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 31, 2020

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Coronavirus
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday
Buhari Shuts Lagos & Abuja As Coronavirus Cases Rise in #Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.