Malawi: Wvm Donates K80 Million Supplies to Ministry of Health

Lilongwe — World Vision Malawi (WVM) Monday donated medical supplies and equipment worth K80 million to Ministry of Health in a drive to contain the spread of corona virus in the country.

The donated items included 50,000 gloves, 3,000 face masks 1,000 gowns 12 tonnes of powdered soap, 90x20 kgs of chlorine 8 tonnes of assorted bar soap and 100 buckets of water.

Presenting the items in Lilongwe, WMV Programmes Manager, Charles Chimombo said the donation would go a long way in ensuring that the fight against COVID-19 was effectively carried out by the Ministry.

He said the items are designated for 37 Health Centre in the 15 districts where WVM was operating in the country.

"In addition to the items, WVM has provided fuel amounting K500, 000.00 to be used in facilities activity to counter the effects of Corona Virus in the country," Chimombo pointed out.

He said WVM was continuously conducting awareness on hygiene and sanitation practices and sharing information to staff and all communities in their impact areas.

"Precisely hand washing facilities have been placed in strategic places at all WVM offices and are re-enforced.it is a requirement for staff as well as visitors to wash their hands before accessing the office," the Programme Manager explained.

Deputy Director of Pharmaceuticals, Godfrey Kadewere thanked WVM for the timely donation of assorted medical supplies and equipment to the Ministry.

He said the donation would go a long way in complement government efforts to contain the Corona Virus in the country.

The Deputy Director said the Ministry would be grateful to be provided check list of the health centres that are receiving the items for transparency and accountability measures.

Kadewere added that check list would help the Ministry not jubilate efforts in distributing supplies to various health centres in the country.