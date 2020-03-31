Tanzania: Handwashing Tool Now Designed to Curb Covid-19

AS the government and other stakeholders continue raising public awareness on the importance of hand-washing to prevent Covid-19 infections, a local entrepreneur has innovated a hand-washing tool of its kind.

Amidst nationwide efforts to contain the spread of the global deadly virus, Mr Jonas Urio, a resident of Manyara Region, as an individual, has come out to make his entrepreneurship skills useful.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Industry and Trade received the tool and officially recognised his innovation. Minister for Industry and Trade Innocent Bashungwa hailed the entrepreneur after receiving the tool.

Mr Bashungwa admitted that the device was good and could even be used by public and private institutions for providing people with hand-washing services during this time of strengthened the fight against the virus.

For his part, Mr Urio commended the ministry for cooperation from scratch since he started his innovation up to date when he had been registered and his innovation recognised.

"I humbly received the advice from the minister and his deputy on how to improve this device.

I am grateful to learn that both of them have been thrilled by my innovation and I promise to improve it so that reach the market to help citizens in the fight against coronavirus," he said.

'Daily News' can authoritatively report that hand-washing facilities have been kept outdoors of various public places, including hospitals, offices and others for people to wash their hands before entering any office or shop or house, being part of complying with the government's directive as a preventive measure against the spread of the disease.

According to Unicef, hand-washing with soap, when done correctly, is crucial in the fight against the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19), but millions of people have no ready access to a place to wash their hands.

In total, only 3 out of 5 people worldwide have basic hand-washing facilities, according to latest data.

As the pandemic continues spreading, Unicef reminds members of the public of the importance of handwashing as a key preventive measure against Covid-19 across the world.