Liberia: Japanese Government Approves Grant of U.S.$217,780.00 to Commence Duala Market Construction

Monrovia — The Government and People of Japan have approved a grant of US$217,780 for the commencement of phase one of the Modern Duala Market Project.

Phase one of the Modern Duala Market project for which the grant has been approved will include, the fencing, lightening, construction of reservoir and pit latrines.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, the objective of the construction of a modern Duala Market is to decongest the corridor for the easy movement of goods and people and to also accelerate economic activities in that part of the country and it's immediate surroundings.

The release further disclosed that the second phase of the project entails the construction of a three-story market building, which will have a parking lot, office space and a concrete garbage disposal site.

The Modern Duala Market will accommodate a little over 5000 marketers.

The proposed Modern Duala Market will be financed by the Japanese Counterpart Value Fund currently being managed and operated by the Japanese Counterpart Valued Fund Secretariat at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

This is not the only project that the Japanese Government is engaged in in Liberia. The Japanese Government through JICA, is intervening in the areas of power, road reconstruction and capacity building of health workers.

Also, JICA has been supportive through the United Nation Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), in helping vulnerable people through vocational training and jobs creation.