Liberia Closes Borders With Guinea and Ivory Coast Due to Coronavirus Pandemic As Several Ghanaians Arrested in Nimba

Ganta — Liberia, too, has finally joined Guinea and Ivory Coast to shut its borders with both nations as they all battle to stem the spread of the deadly Covid-19 in their respective countries.

All three are sisterly nations in the Mano River Union basin, which is within the ECOWAS region.

Ivory Coast was the first among the three to close its borders. It was followed by Guinea before Liberia joined them on Monday, March 30.

At the time of this publication, Guinea had reported 22 confirmed cases, while Ivory Coast had also reported 160 confirmed cases with at least one death.

Most of Liberia's edibles, including pepper, grand nuts, and other products, come from Guinea.

This newspaper has gathered since the closure of the border, several products have gone missing or are now in short supply on the market in Ganta City.

Sun Watt Battery and Vita are among those commodities are now in short supply on the market.

Before the border closure, many Liberian businesswomen and men crossed over daily to go and bring back those needed products for their Liberians consumers.

Several marketers who spoke with this newspaper in Nimba, expressed disappointment and worried that the prices of most of those essential goods will skyrocket thereby increasing the hardship on ordinary Liberians.

Mamie Dolo and Annie Dahn are two of the women who sell in Ganta market. They told FrontPageAfrica that usually every Thursday most of the market women from Bong and Nimba Counties, used to crossover to Balla in Guinea to buy goods, including a huge quantity of gasoline to come and sell. Gasoline is now one of those products in short supply on the market.