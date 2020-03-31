Liberia: President Weah Diverts County Tour Fund to Combat COVID-19, Distributes Sanitary Materials to County Superintendents

Monrovia — The Government of Liberia through the Ministry of Internal Affairs has distributed assorted sanitary materials valued at US$60,000 to Superintendents of the 15 counties as part of efforts aimed at containing the spread of COVID-19 in Liberia.

The materials, according to Internal Affairs Minister Varney Sirleaf, was purchased with funds intended to facilitate President Weah's county tour that has been put on hold amid the coronavirus outbreak.

He said the money, which amounts to US$60,000 was intended for 12 counties that were part of the President's tour but the Ministry of Internal Affairs included the remaining three counties to benefit from the distribution.

Minister Sirleaf, delivering the materials which include 4,400 pieces of plastic buckets, 825 cartoons of bleach/chloride and 825 cartons of soap, urged the Superintendents to ensure that they are used to promote constant hand washing as part of efforts in containing the virus.

"We were to go in 12 counties but because we have 15 children (the 15 counties) and we have to spread what was donated and by this action, we hope that citizens in every part of the country will get involved in the fight against the virus," he said.

Meanwhile, on behalf of her colleagues, Bong County Superintendent, Esther Walker thanked President Weah for his farsightedness and promised that the items will be used for the right purpose.

It can be recalled that President Weah, confirming the index case of the coronavirus in Liberia in the middle of this month announced the postponement of his impending county tour and outlined several preventive measures including regular hand washing and social distancing to be observed by all Liberians.

Following the confirmation of the third case one week later, the Government, through Health Minister Dr. Wilhelmina S. Jallah declared a state of national health emergency and invoking the Public Health Law of Liberia, designated Montserrado and Margibi Counties as infected areas.

By doing so, the government instituted several measures largely aimed at limiting crowding in the two counties, top among them include the closure of all private and public schools, universities, colleges and other institutions of learning for 21 days as of March 21 within Montserrado and Margibi Counties.

The ban also covered all Church services, mosques, bars, night clubs, casinos, betting centers, cinemas, video clubs, entertainment centers, private and public beaches, barbershops and beauty salons.

Since the ban, there has been a concerted effort by the public and private sectors in creating awareness and distributing sanitary materials to promote handwashing, one of the main practices that have been recommended by experts in containing the spread of the deadly coronavirus disease.

President Weah himself, partnering with local musicians has released a song to raise awareness about the infectious disease.

According to Presidential Press Secretary Solo Kelgbeh, the song was produced at the President's private studio located at his Church, the Forky Klon Family Fellowship located in Paynesville.

In the song "Let Us Stand Together and Fight Coronavirus", the President explains how the virus is transmitted and calls on Liberians to take the necessary preventive measures announced by health officials and experts to defeat the disease.