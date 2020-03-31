Liberia: U.S. Sends Second Evacuation Plane to Get Its Citizens Out of Liberia

31 March 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — The Embassy of the United States in Liberia has announced the arrival of a second charted flight to evacuate its citizens from Liberia though the country has reported only three confirmed cases of Covid-19.

The first flight which left last Wednesday was a chartered medical flight with limited capacity that gave preference to the elderly.

Though it was announced that there would be Covid-19 patients onboard, the Embassy said it was not transporting any Covid-19 patient from Liberia and that the Embassy does not speak on the health status of citizens and staff due to privacy issues.

Wednesday's flight is bound for Dulles International Airport near Washington D. C.

All passengers will need to reimburse the U.S. Government for the flight at a later date.

"You must sign a promissory note for approximately $1,300 before boarding.  No cash or credit card payments will be accepted. You will be responsible for all of your own arrangements and costs after your arrival at Dulles International Airport, including but not limited to lodging, any additional flights to your final destination, and ground transportation," the alert stated.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

Top Headlines: Liberia

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Coronavirus
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday
Buhari Shuts Lagos & Abuja As Coronavirus Cases Rise in #Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.