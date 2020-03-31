Liberia: U.S. Sends Second Evacuation Plane to Get Its Citizens Out of Liberia

Monrovia — The Embassy of the United States in Liberia has announced the arrival of a second charted flight to evacuate its citizens from Liberia though the country has reported only three confirmed cases of Covid-19.

The first flight which left last Wednesday was a chartered medical flight with limited capacity that gave preference to the elderly.

Though it was announced that there would be Covid-19 patients onboard, the Embassy said it was not transporting any Covid-19 patient from Liberia and that the Embassy does not speak on the health status of citizens and staff due to privacy issues.

Wednesday's flight is bound for Dulles International Airport near Washington D. C.

All passengers will need to reimburse the U.S. Government for the flight at a later date.

"You must sign a promissory note for approximately $1,300 before boarding. No cash or credit card payments will be accepted. You will be responsible for all of your own arrangements and costs after your arrival at Dulles International Airport, including but not limited to lodging, any additional flights to your final destination, and ground transportation," the alert stated.