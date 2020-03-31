Malawi Soldiers Ready for Coronavirus Special Operations - Commander

31 March 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

New commander of the Malawi Defence Force Peter Namathanga says his soldiers are ready for any special operations aimed at fighting coronavirus.

Namathanga: In charge of MDF

Namathanga said this on Monday after he officially took over the military mantle from Vincent Nundwe.

"The army is ready to assist in any operation aimed at fighting coronavirus. In fact, the army is part of the response team," he said.

He said some officers in the army have been attending government meetings on how best to prevent the deadly disease from coming into Malawi.

This comes at time when the government is refuting claims of an impending lockdown.

Minister of Information Mark Botomani has described the stories as fake news.

Botomani said the cabinet has not met to sanction such an order, saying the government will continue using the current preventive measures to deal with the disease.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Coronavirus
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday
Rise of COVID-19 Cases Raises Fear of Full-Blown Crisis in Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.