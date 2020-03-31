Malawi Army to Remain Professional and Apolitical - - Namathanga

The 14th Malawi Defence Force (MDF) commander General Peter Andrew Namathanga has said the army will maintain its high professional standards without political interference.

Nundwe (L) urges new army commander Namathanga to be professional in discharging his duties. Commander General Peter Andrew Namathanga gets the Sword of Command

Namathanga was inaugurated as new MDF commander on Monday replacing general Vincent Nundwe who handed over the sword and medal of command at Army Headquarters in Lilongwe.

President Peter Mutharika appointed Namathanga the new commander on March 17 this year when he fired Nundwe alongside his deputy Colonel Clement Namangale.

Namathanga, who once worked under Nundwe as platoon commanders, said the military will continue to be governed by the Constitution and that he will ensure MDF performs its functions in the interest of Malawians.

"What I can tell Malawians is that the MDF mission has not changed, vision has not changed, and values have not changed," Namathanga told reporters.

"So, we shall continue discharging our duties within the framework of the Constitution," he said in a similar stance that Nundwe took when he was in charge and is credited for professional work

He maintained that police are responsible for the internal security but when they need the help of MDF, soldiers from the barracks will be deployed to help "within the framework of the Constitution."