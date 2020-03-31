South Africa: Gruesome Triple Murder As 'Body Dumpers' Arrested On Cape Town Beach

31 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jenni Evans

Four men were caught red-handed on Strandfontein beach on Tuesday morning with the bodies of three men who had been shot and stabbed, City of Cape Town authorities say.

The City's Law Enforcement Marine Unit was patrolling along Lukannon Drive at about 07:00, when a vehicle on the beach in the Bay View area opposite Nautilus Road caught their eye during the coronavirus lockdown.

After monitoring the vehicle, they decided to approach and found three bodies covered in blankets.

They suspect that the men were planning to dump the bodies in the sea.

Law Enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason said that stretch of the coastline was well known for body dumping.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said officers had spotted the light silver delivery vehicle parked on the Strandfontein beach dunes.

Strandfontein is a stretch of coastline in False Bay, between Fish Hoek and Somerset West, and would be mostly deserted during the lockdown.

Potelwa said the bodies, wrapped in the blankets had gunshot and stab wounds.

The four men in the vehicle - aged between 26 and 54 - were arrested.

Police have also set up a second scene for investigators at a house in Da Gama Street, in Forest Glade, Eerste River, following information that that this was where the men may have been murdered.

"Police are still following further information linked to the discovery of the bodies," said Potelwa.

"The motive for the murders will be determined as the triple murder investigation unfolds."

News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Coronavirus
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday
Buhari Shuts Lagos & Abuja As Coronavirus Cases Rise in #Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.