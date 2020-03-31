Cameroon: Elite Two - Homologation Committee Clarifies

While waiting for the 28th playing day the teams are now certain about their future in the championship.

With just five days to go in national Elite Two championship teams are now certain about their future in the competition. During the break period the Homologation Committee of FECAFOOT has been working to clarify the situation of teams. While waiting for the 28th playing day of the championship the committee has homologated the 25th, 26th and 27th playing day matches. Some teams were equally slammed with fines following the decision of the homologation committee. The total amount of fines to be paid by the 14 clubs in Elite Two stands at FCFA 395, 000. According to fines the cost of a yellow card in Elite Two stands at FCFA 5,000 and a red card costs FCFA 10,000. For the teams in the Centre Region, FC Yaounde II Formation has three yellow cards and one red card that make it FCFA 45,000. AS FAP of Yaounde has a fine of FCFA 40,000 for eight yellow cards. Renaissance of Ngoumou had five yellow cards (FCFA 25, 000). Fauve Azur during the last three playing days had seven yellow cards and two red cards. Among those sanctioned are the coach Oumarou Songba. He was inflicted with a red card. Fauve Azur has to pay five yellow cards and two red cards making the sum of FCFA 55,000. Out of the FCFA 395, 000 to be paid by Elite Two teams Yaounde teams will pay a total of FCFA 165, 000. All teams are working hard to secure a comfortable seat on the classification table. The goal is to get one of the four tickets into Elite One next season or to stay in the Elite Two championship. At the moment, Astres FC of Douala is topping the classification table with 48 points after 24 playing days. FC Yaounde II Formation are second with 42 points after 23 playing days and Renaissance FC of Ngoumou are third with 34 points and 24 playing days. Ten teams have already secured their stay in the Elite Two championship. The teams that will have to battle for maintenance are 11th placed Stade of Bertoua with 25 points, Leopard (12th) with 21 points. Two teams will be fighting to avoid relegation. They are Foncha Street with 17 points and AS Matelots 17 points.