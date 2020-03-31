Cameroon: Coronavirus - Alex Song Drags FC Sion to FIFA

Former Cameroon international and FC Barcelona midfielder Alex Dimitri Song Bilong has reported FC Sion to FIFA with the aid of his legal team. The Swiss top tier side included the 32-year-old former Arsenal star on a list of nine players they sacked last week for refusal of a reduced wage proposed them because of the Coronavirus outbreak. The Swiss players' union has indicated its support to the players, with Song intending to take legal action. FC Sion sacked nine of its players for refusing unemployment settlement amid the coronavirus pandemic. Numerous clubs have reduced the wages of their players and coaching staff due to the financial impact of coronavirus, including some of Europe's biggest teams. Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in Spain and Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund in Germany are among those to have cut wages.