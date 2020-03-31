Namibia: Air Namibia Suspends All Operations Until 20 April

27 March 2020
New Era (Windhoek)

Air Namibia recently confirmed the temporary suspension of all flights, inclusive of domestic and regional flights effective today, 27 March, until 20 April. Long haul flights (international) remain suspended since 14 March and further updates will be communicated.

The latest development is in alignment with Namibia's travel restrictions aimed at curbing the further spread of Covid-19 as directed by President Hage Geingob.

"As part of the essential services, Air Namibia remains available to offer air transport through charter flights for humanitarian purposes, as well as offer airlift of pharmaceutical supplies, consumables, among others," read a statement from the airline.

Air Namibia has also introduced flexible rebooking options for travellers who need to change their travel dates. All tickets purchased for travel up to 30 April 2020 will be offered one free change to a new travel date until 31 December 2020. Customers may change their bookings online or via email.

"Air Namibia joins the world in fighting Covid-19, a global health pandemic. The safety of our passengers, staff and the nation at large remains at the heart of our operations," the statement concluded.

