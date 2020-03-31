Tanzania Records First Covid-19 Death

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania recorded its first Covid-19 death on Tuesday, 31 March 2020 when a 49-year old man succumbed to the pandemic at Mloganzila in Dar es Salaam.

"I regret to announce that we have registered the first Covid-19 death in the country," Health minister Ummy Mwalimu said in a statement on Tuesday.

The 49-year old man died on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, Ms Mwalimu said.

"The deceased is a Tanzanian man who was also suffering from other health complications... .May his soul rest in peace," said Ms Mwalimu.

She said so far, Tanzania has confirmed a total of 19 coronavirus cases.

"As of today, March 31, 2020, we have confirmed a total of 19 Covid-19 cases whereby out of the number, one has died and one has been treated and discharged from the hospital," he said.

Also Read

Bunge adopts new modus operandi

Here's TPSF chairman's last message to members

Why private sector will miss Shamte's leadership

Tanzania confirmed its first coronavirus case on March 16, with Ms Mwalimu saying the case involved a 46-year-old woman who returned from Belgium on March 15 aboard a RwandAir plane, which landed at the Kilimanjaro International Airport (KIA).