Tanzania Records First Covid-19 Death

31 March 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania recorded its first Covid-19 death on Tuesday, 31 March 2020 when a 49-year old man succumbed to the pandemic at Mloganzila in Dar es Salaam.

"I regret to announce that we have registered the first Covid-19 death in the country," Health minister Ummy Mwalimu said in a statement on Tuesday.

The 49-year old man died on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, Ms Mwalimu said.

"The deceased is a Tanzanian man who was also suffering from other health complications... .May his soul rest in peace," said Ms Mwalimu.

She said so far, Tanzania has confirmed a total of 19 coronavirus cases.

"As of today, March 31, 2020, we have confirmed a total of 19 Covid-19 cases whereby out of the number, one has died and one has been treated and discharged from the hospital," he said.

Also Read

Bunge adopts new modus operandi

Here's TPSF chairman's last message to members

Why private sector will miss Shamte's leadership

Tanzania confirmed its first coronavirus case on March 16, with Ms Mwalimu saying the case involved a 46-year-old woman who returned from Belgium on March 15 aboard a RwandAir plane, which landed at the Kilimanjaro International Airport (KIA).

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Coronavirus
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday
Rise of COVID-19 Cases Raises Fear of Full-Blown Crisis in Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.